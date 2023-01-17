Onecom buys IMS

Martin Flick

It brings the Stourbridge based IMS Technology team and more than 600 customers into the Onecom Group family.

It is Onecom's first acquisition of 2023 and its ninth since 2019.

Martin Flick, Onecom Group chief executive, said: “As we continue to grow and broaden our portfolio of IT services, we are delighted to welcome the IMS Technology team and customers to Onecom in a move that further supports our mission to build on and extend our geographic presence and technical capabilities by acquiring strong businesses that share our culture, values and ethos. In addition, IMS Technology has demonstrable strength in serving its customers with leading communication technology solutions and IT support services to an established customer base that is a complementary fit.

“The economic uncertainty and accelerating convergence of communications and IT technologies will increase the dependency for UK businesses to rely upon on the expertise of specialist suppliers such as Onecom.

"IT services and communications tools should no longer be sourced independently if cost and operational effectiveness are to be achieved. Onecom’s proposition is designed to help our customers navigate the challenges of the economy and leverage evolving technologies to deliver operational efficiency, technical innovation, and high staff productivity. The acquisition of the highly experienced IMS Technology business further enhances Onecom’s proposition to the benefit of our mutual customers, in addition to extending our reach.

“We are delighted to welcome the IMS Technology team who share our commitment to providing exceptional products, services and simply brilliant customer experiences to UK businesses of all sizes, into the Onecom Group.”

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Whiteley, Hampshire, Onecom employs over 600 people in offices around the UK and counts Vodafone, Microsoft, Google, Mitel, Samsung, Apple, Gamma and Five9 among others as its strategic partners.

Onecom is backed by mid-market private equity firm LDC which is fuelling the Hampshire-based business’s ambitious growth strategy.

Peter Arundal, founder of IMS Technology, said: “We are really excited about becoming part of the Onecom Group and the benefits it will provide to our customers and people. Having a shared vision of using our vast experience and expertise to deliver exceptional outcomes for our clients was very important to us. The success of IMS Technology is a credit to the whole team’s positive attitude and hard work. I very much look forward to seeing the team continuing to excel as part of the larger group.”