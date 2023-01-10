Elevate moves back into Solihull with £18.5m Imperial House luxury development

Imperial House

Elevate Property Group is building 60 brand-new one, two and three-bed apartments in the heart of one of the UK’s most affluent and sought-after areas and has already started taking reservations.

Building on the successful conversion of Consort House and Royal House, the luxury developer believes its latest offer will be ideal for buyers keen to be at the heart of a transport network that can get people to Birmingham in nine minutes and, once HS2 is finished, to London in just over 35 minutes.

Imperial House, which is being created in partnership with Investin, will deliver high-quality town centre living, with dedicated car parking, balconies, roof terraces and modern landscaped grounds and courtyards that aim to make the most of outdoor spaces.

David Hofton, sales and marketing director, said: “This is a rare opportunity to enjoy an irresistible blend of country living and town centre chic, including all the fantastic shops, restaurants and local attractions Solihull has to offer.

“There are over 400 locations within a five-minute walk of Homer Road, ranging from John Lewis and Touchwood Shopping Centre to award-winning eateries and hundreds of acres of green belt to relax in and enjoy.”

He added: “We have already sold over 100 apartments in the first phase of Princes Gate, so we know the demand is there and we fully expect Imperial House to attract first-time buyers, young professionals, downsizers and a smattering of investors looking to maximise on the outstanding location.

“Solihull is already one of the most sought-after locations in the country and this is only going to increase with major infrastructure projects heading towards completion.”

Construction work started on Imperial House in May, with the scheme set for completion in early 2024.

Elevate Property Group has retained Savills and Smart Homes to market the apartments and, just a few weeks after an ‘off market - off plan’ event for pre-registered buyers was held, over 20 per cent of the apartments have been reserved.