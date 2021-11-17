Legal question time event

The free, live webinar will take place on Zoom from 10am to 11am on February 2.

Thursfields has invited those interested to submit their legal related questions to be answered by its team of solicitors appearing at the event.

Michelle O’Hara, managing director at Thursfields, which has offices in Halesowen and Kidderminster,said: “We’re delighted to be starting the New Year with our Talk Legal ‘Question Time’, and we are inviting questions from business owners and individuals on legal issues.

“Solicitors from our commercial property, corporate andcommercial law, employment law, family law, wills and estates, conveyancing, agricultural and rural affairs, wealth protection and dispute resolution teams will all be there to provide expert advice.”

Ms O’Hara explained that Thursfields had launched its first Talk Legal webinar in the spring of 2020 and that they had become a popular event running almost every month since.

She said: “Up until now, we’ve focussed on key legal topics at each event, ranging from divorce to selling commercial property, and from explaining consumer rights to growing your business.

“These have proved increasingly popular with audiences in their dozens attending the virtual webinars online via Zoom.

“For 2022, we want our audience to tell us what legal issues they would like to know more about and our experts will be on hand to answer.”