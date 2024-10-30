Katie is named Commercial Director at The Belfry

The promotion will see Katie lead the award-winning resort, in Sutton Coldfield, through the next exciting phase of its £80million expansion project.

With a background in hospitality spanning more than three decades, and 10 years of experience as Sales Director at The Belfry behind her, the business said Katie’s 'vast leadership expertise' make her ideally placed to take on the Commercial Director role.

Katie said: “It’s such an exciting time for The Belfry, so becoming Commercial Director is an incredible opportunity. I have a fantastic team around me and, together, I know there will be no limit to what we can achieve. As we cement The Belfry’s reputation as a word-class leisure and events destination, I’m energised for the task ahead and excited by its potential.”

Katie was awarded a place on the Boutique Hotelier Power List in 2022 in recognition of her contribution to the industry.

She is a member of multiple associations, including mia and beam, and frequently speaks on panels and at events, as well as facilitating The Belfry’s use as a host venue for such gatherings.

Chris Eigelaar, Resort Director at The Belfry, said: “Katie has been an incredible asset to our team, and fundamental to The Belfry’s success. Under her leadership, our commercial team will be more dynamic than ever before and drive the resort to even greater heights.”

Opening in September 2025, The Belfry’s biggest events space yet, The Masters Suite, is currently under construction, as is a state-of-the-art new Leisure Club and the expansion of its 2AA Rosette restaurant, The Ryder Grill.