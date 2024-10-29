Wolverhampton network event promotes the power of social media

Held at the University of Wolverhampton’s Millennium City Building in the Glasshouse, Socially Savvy Me is the second Women in Leadership event to take place this year and provided delegates with a social media masterclass and practical tools to boost their digital presence.

As part of the event, BlackRook Academy trainer Hannah Moore ran a LinkedIn masterclass and shared top tips for creating engaging content and challenged attendees to ‘overcome the fear’ and share a photo on LinkedIn following the event.

PR consultant and Gen AI specialist, Laura Tatton from ConsuLT PR & Marketing demystified the preconceptions of AI and highlighted practical ways to use AI to shout about achievements on social media.

The event also featured an interactive segment where delegates were asked to take part in a social media survey to share experiences and gain insights on how women in leadership are leveraging LinkedIn and other platforms.

Established by the Chamber in 2019, the Women in Leadership network aims to support and celebrate women in senior leadership roles and to help inspire the next generation.

BlackRook Managing Director Lucy Rook is the Chair of the Women in Leadership Steering Group and as part of her role will help guide, inspire, and raise the profile of women within the Black Country.

Lucy Rook commented: “A big thank you to Hannah Moore and Laura Tatton who shared some fantastic tools to thrive in the digital world.

“It was great to have the opportunity to share experience and best practice around the room, and I’m pleased that the Women in Leadership events are engaging with female leaders in a positive way.

“The Black Country is an amazing place to work, and we all need to be its biggest cheerleaders.”

For more information on the Women in Leadership network please visit http://www.blackcountrychamber.co.uk/wil