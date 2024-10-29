Created 175 years ago, the West Brom Building Society has always been owned by its customers, reinvesting its profits to benefit them and the communities it serves.

“It’s important that we look back and preserve our history as we move forward into our next chapter,” explained Georgia d’Esterre, Head of Marketing.

“We’re putting the term ‘Building Society’ back into our name to make it clear who we are and what we stand for, giving our customers the confidence that we have their best interests at heart, even if they don’t know us yet.”

“Our heart has always been in the West Midlands,” Georgia added.

“We’re proud of our heritage, and we want our brand to reflect not only our long-standing commitment to our customers, but also our continued support for local communities.”

The Society has also launched a new look website so it can continue to meet the needs of its existing homeowners and savers, whilst attracting new customers who want to own a more secure future.