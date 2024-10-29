Rugby Club tackles new season in style thanks to JCB

Uttoxeter Rugby Club, which trains at Oldfields Sports and Social Club, in Springfield Road, Uttoxeter, has provided 25 new player shirts as well as new sponsorship signage thanks to a £1,500 donation from JCB.

The funds, which will go directly to supporting the club’s 55 players on the senior team, is also hoped to help raise awareness of the sport to encourage more young players.

Uttoxeter Rugby Club Chairman Steve Woolley, who has been part of the team for over 20 years, said: “Our club has always had a very strong community spirit, and we are proud of how much it has grown and developed over the years.

“Many of our senior team have come up from the junior ranks and we regularly see more than 200 supporters at weekend matches. This season we are keen to build on our success and are hoping to encourage more players to try their hand at the great British sport.”

Uttoxeter Rugby Club was founded in 1982 at Oldfields Sports and Social Club, which is located on grounds donated by the Bamford family. Home to the club’s 55 senior adult team players, the club also has a thriving youth team which ranges in age from four to 16-years-old.