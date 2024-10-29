HiQ Tyres & Autocare has partnered with car retailer Carsa to open two new vehicle buying and service experience centres, in Halesowen and Cannock.

The centres take advantage of HiQ’s nationwide autocare expertise and Carsa’s new dealership model, combining industry-leading vehicle maintenance, sales and customer service under one roof.

Each site has created 20 new full-time roles across sales and technical roles.

The first site has opened on Dudley Road in Halesowen, with the second in Eastern Way in Cannock, Staffordshire.

The new centres offer a full range of services, including car sales, tyre fitting, vehicle servicing, MOT testing and more.

“The partnership gives customers the opportunity to have a franchise experience at fast fit prices,” said Nash Sahota, Centre Manager, HiQ Tyres & Autocare Halesowen.

“When a customer drives past and sees Carsa and HiQ above the door, they know they’ll be welcomed and receive a high quality and premium service. That trust is essential for our business, and having Carsa and HiQ together under one roof gives the local community that assurance.”

Dan Tift, Centre Manager, HiQ Tyres & Autocare Cannock, added: “We really value what HiQ adds to our business model, so for us it’s the perfect partnership. We’re proud to see the partnership finally become a reality. We’ve achieved incredible synergy and it’s great to see the finished product come to fruition. We look forward to a bright future working with HiQ.”

HiQ operates a nationwide network of autocare centres with more than 160 locations across the UK and is backed by Goodyear.

Carsa has been in operation since 2020 and, in just a few years, has grown to eight locations across the UK, offering a diverse range of high-quality vehicles.

Craig Sprigmore, Goodyear Retail Director UK & Ireland, said having HiQ and Carsa on the same premises has great benefits.

“These are the first two steps in an exciting partnership that aims to transform the car buying and servicing experience," he said. "It represents a great opportunity for customers to buy and maintain their cars from the same location, making car ownership much easier. Drivers will have a simplified ownership process thanks to the work our teams are putting in behind the scenes.

“We welcome drivers from the area to come down to the branch for a free vehicle health check today. We look forward to continuing to deliver for the local community by taking the stress out of regular vehicle maintenance, service and purchasing.”