Following successful entrepreneurial events in London, the organisation have decided to host their next summit at Squire Patton Boggs in the city centre on Wednesday, November 20.

The Champions’ Entrepreneur Investment/Exit Summit will look to help business leaders and decision makers successfully navigate securing investment and organisational exits. Speakers will also be discussing the power and opportunity of AI and automation.

Across the summit, speakers will include former Dragons’ Den investor and AI expert Piers Linney, former Olympian Derek Redmond, strategic advisor and business owner Emma Tolhurst, and global EDI advocate Jamie McAnsh, opened by Champions’ Managing Director Matthew Hayes.

The itinerary involves talks surrounding ‘growth to exit’, ‘high performance leadership’, ‘the importance of people in delivering capital value’, ‘overcoming adversity to reach your goals’ and ‘the power of AI’.

Speaking ahead of the event, Matthew Hayes commented: “I'm incredibly excited for our upcoming Entrepreneur Investment Summit, especially after the success of our previous events that have offered the expertise to help business owners thrive.

“This event’s focus on finding investments and capitalising on the potential of AI will provide entrepreneurs with the tools and insights they need to grow in today's fast-paced market. We're dedicated to helping businesses connect with the right investors and seize emerging opportunities in the tech landscape.

“A big thank you to the team Squire Patton Boggs for hosting this event and supporting our mission.”

The event will begin at 2pm with speakers continuing until 6pm, which will be followed by complimentary drinks and networking opportunities.

To register your interest in the free event, visit https://championsukplc.com/page/rsvp-summit-event