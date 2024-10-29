MD speaks of 'a bright future ' for Wednesbury business after acquisition

Motus UK Limited, on behalf of the Motus Vehicle Solutions, one of the UK’s leading commercial vehicle service providers, revealed the acquisition of Aftercare Response, a nationwide provider of breakdown assistance, tail lift maintenance, and emergency repairs.

Peter Glover, Managing Director of Motus Vehicle Solutions, said: “We are delighted to welcome Aftercare Response into the Motus Vehicle Solutions family.

"Their expertise in rapid response services and customer support aligns perfectly with our mission to provide the best possible service to our customers.

"Our plan for Aftercare Response is to build on their strengths by investing in their operations and ensuring they benefit from the resources of the wider group. This acquisition not only broadens our service capabilities but also ensures that our customers will experience improved efficiency and reduced downtime across their fleets.”

Previously owned by the Bevan Group, Aftercare Response has built a strong reputation for minimising vehicle downtime and providing fast, reliable service across the country.

The acquisition marks the latest in Motus Vehicle Solutions’ ongoing expansion strategy, as the group continues to strengthen its portfolio of specialist services and extend its customer offering. Aftercare Response will integrate seamlessly into the Motus Vehicle Solutions group, bolstering the company’s already comprehensive range of services that includes bespoke vehicle conversions, fleet maintenance, tail lift solutions, parts supply, and custom truck body building.

Mr Glover added: “At Motus Vehicle Solutions, we are always looking for new opportunities to expand our portfolio and bring additional value to our customers. Aftercare Response’s specialised services will complement and enhance our existing offerings, allowing us to continue our customer-centric approach with even greater efficiency and reach. We see a bright future ahead for Aftercare Response within Motus, and we are excited to see the positive impact it will have on our business and our customers.”