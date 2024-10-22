Team at Heathrow visit Black Country as part of drive to connect with business communities

Chief Communications and Sustainability Officer Nigel Milton and External Affairs Lead Sarah Ralphs met with local companies from the supply chain of Heathrow, one of the world’s busiest airports, as part of a Black Country Chamber of Commerce-led tour.

The Heathrow guests also outlined the airport’s growth and sustainability plans when they spoke to invited guests at a lunch at Himley Hall for premium members of the leading support agency for firms across Wolverhampton, Dudley, Sandwell and Walsall.

Earlier this year Heathrow joined the Chamber as part of a drive to connect with business communities nationally, taking up Black Country Platinum membership to make use of an exclusive platform for company leaders and senior level representatives aiming to improve the region’s prospects.

With the highest number of annual passengers in Europe and fourth highest in the world, Heathrow flies to 234 destinations, serving 83m passengers annually. As Heathrow spends close to £100million annually with West Midlands businesses, the airport guests visited the Black Country to engage fellow Chamber members and meet supplier businesses.

At Himley Hall, Nigel Milton gave an overview of Heathrow, its plans for growth and its work on sustainability in tackling air travel’s environmental impact.

He said: “The Black Country plays a large role in manufacturing goods and providing services which Heathrow needs.

"We were recently crowned the most connected airport in the world but we aim to become an extraordinary airport fit for the future. To do so we need to work with innovative businesses like those across the Black Country to achieve our aims.

“Working with you and the business community we can try to ensure we give customers and cargo a smooth journey through the airport. With exporting being such a big part of the Black Country economy we are proud to support your local heritage by enabling you to connect with more than 200 destinations around the world.”

Black Country Chamber of Commerce CEO Sarah Moorhouse, who hosted the Himley Hall lunch, said: “Heathrow recognises the value of active Chamber membership and our guests showed great enthusiasm for finding out more about the positive impact of businesses in our region."

Earlier in the day, the Heathrow guests visited manufacturer Zaun in Steel Drive, Wolverhampton, which supplies mesh fencing for the airport.

As well as being given an overview of the business by Managing Director Alastair Henman and Operations Director Jack McGinty the visitors had the chance to tour the shopfloor to see products being manufactured.

After lunch the Heathrow visitors also met with Willenhall-based Chamber member Mercia Lifting Gear, a crane and hoist specialist and member of the airport’s supply chain.

Black Country Chamber of Commerce Head of Premium Membership Gail Arnold, said: £With Heathrow offering important business links for local companies we are delighted they want to meet Chamber members to discuss opportunities to unlock global markets, customers and suppliers.”