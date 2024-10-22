The team collected the award for Best Digital Tech Innovation at the Athena Events Venue in Leicester.

The vending machine and refreshments business was also highly commended in the overall Family Business category.

Marketing Team Leader Alistair Ward and Managing Director Tom Williams collected the honour at the event.

Tom said: “When we entered the Family Business Awards, it was a breath of fresh air to have such a rigorous application process that allowed us to have a real conversation with the judging panel to talk about how our business works and why we should be considered for the awards.

"To attend the awards evening and be recognised as the Best Digital Technology Innovation winners and highly commended in the overall Family Business of the Year was incredible.

"We have really taken our business forward over the past two and a half years and invested in technology to drive growth and efficiency. This particular award is great testament to all that hard work by our team to both deliver these innovations and use them daily to benefit both our customers and our continuous improvement. We are nothing without their hard work and dedication.

"Being a family run business is extremely rewarding and challenging at the same time, but the overall commitment to each other and our customers is what really sets us apart. These awards are for our whole team to enjoy, and they fully deserve them."

He added: "We would like to extend our sincere thanks to everyone involved in organising and sponsoring the event, as well as to those who made our experience so enjoyable from start to finish and we'd like to congratulate all the winners, highly commended companies, and finalists.Every business should be proud of their achievements."