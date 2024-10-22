Business owner snaps up AML Industrial Estate in Hednesford

The AML Industrial Estate in Station Road, which features eight industrial units of varying sizes ranging from 593 sq ft to 2,925 sq ft, extends in total to 0.9 acres.

Offers in the region of £425,000 had been invited by TSR for the property, and this was met with a strong response.

Martin Zaki, who handled the sale for TSR, said: "The site is well located in Station Road, approximately one and half miles north east of Cannock town centre and a short drive from the M6 motorway.

“The AML Industrial Estate attracted a good level of interest when it came to market, and we are delighted to have now completed the sale.

“The purchaser intends to use some of the units for his own requirements, whilst refurbishing and redeveloping the remainder to improve the site."