Bridgnorth firm expands as it continues town centre mission

Goood2Great, based in The Printworks, has recently won several significant contracts.

“We are now working in Wellington, Shifnal, Market Drayton, Bridgnorth, Stafford, Stone and Eccleshall and across South Staffordshire, using our ‘Love your High Street’ branding to boost the profiles of these towns, attract more customers to businesses and increase community engagement,” said Sally Themans of Good2Great.

“Our work is all about getting residents to support their local areas. We organise regular marketing campaigns, run events and bring partners together to breathe new life into High Streets.

“We also host retail training around areas such as social media engagement, merchandising and business finance in Staffordshire.

“More and more towns are turning to us for assistance and as a result we are expanding to meet demand,” Sally explained.

The latest Good2Great recruit is Jenna Humphreys, 28, of Allscott, Telford.

With an educational background in media, including a first-class degree in television and radio production and a diploma in creative media, Jenna has come on board as a places operations assistant.

She previously spent the last few years working in administrative and customer-facing roles within local businesses.

“I’m now enjoying a role at Good2Great that allows me to combine my people skills with my media experience,” she said.

“I have already learnt a great deal from my manager, Sally Themans, and am looking forward to working with her to help towns in Shropshire and beyond to thrive.”