Both now work in full-time, paid-positions at Staffordshire County Council and are now integral to the coordination of the development of charging infrastructure across Staffordshire.

Samuel completed a voluntary twelve-week programme organised by the county council’s Staffordshire Jobs and Careers team of recruitment experts. The team has supported hundreds of residents to get into paid employment through their ‘Open Door’ scheme.

Talking about his new job, Samuel said: “The Open-Door programme has been an incredible opportunity for me to learn and grow.

“The experience and the practical skills I gained on the placement were great and really prepared me for the world of work. I’m thrilled to continue my journey with Staffordshire County Council and contribute to our EV infrastructure projects.’

While not directly responsible for installing and maintaining the EV charging network, as the highways authority and a major landowner, the county council is thoroughly involved in all things electric vehicle.

Lewis is now the authority’s Electric Vehicle Project Manager after spending two years at the Council completing the National Graduate Development Programme (NGDP) - now called Impact - before securing his job.

