Kidderminster law firm welcomes latest cohort of trainees

Joining the firm as new trainees from 2 September are Oscar McCracken, Emily Flory, Katie Johnson, Emily Stancer and Lauren Collins.

All five have two-year training contracts which will see them working within four of the firm’s departments until 2026.

They follow last year’s cohort of trainees Molly Wall, Florence Fisher, Lucy Palmer, Sufyaan Aslim and Rachel Pick, who move into the final year of their training.

Tom Esler, partner and Board member responsible for the trainee programme at mfg Solicitors said: “This year we’re welcoming another focused and talented group of trainees into the firm.

“Alongside their studies, the training is already giving them the opportunity to work across various departments. It provides them with hands-on experience, working closely with our partners and clients every day. Individually and as a group they’re already making a great impression.

“We’re also pleased to see last year’s cohort move into their second year after a successful 12 months. I cannot speak highly enough of their passion and dedication during their first year.

“Finally, I want to congratulate Lucy Allen and Reuben Grimshaw who have completed the trainee programme and joined the firm as newly qualified solicitors. The firm continues to grow as we win more business and support more clients, so retaining Lucy and Reuben’s talents are so important as we move forward.”

As part of the programme, the trainees work closely with experienced lawyers to develop their technical and communication skills, gain hands-on experience dealing with clients, and provided with opportunities to network within the business and the local community.

mfg Solicitors has offices in Kidderminster, Worcester, Bromsgrove, Birmingham, Ludlow and Telford.