JLR announces strengthening of executive leadership team

Steve Marsh has been appointed Executive Director, of Vehicle Programmes, reporting to JLR Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Adrian Mardell.

In an automotive career of 36 years, Mr Marsh joined JLR in April 2022 from Nissan where he was SVP, Manufacturing and Supply Chain.

Since joining JLR, Mr Marsh has overseen an intensive period of transformation across the business’s global manufacturing footprint as JLR readies for electric vehicle production.

Swarna Ramanathan is appointed Chief Strategy Officer and will lead JLR’s Strategy Creation, Innovation, Strategic Foresights, Alliances & Collaborations and Product & Customer Experience Strategy teams.

Andrea Debbane, who joined JLR’s Executive Leadership Team in August, will continue in her role as Chief Sustainability Officer, relinquishing her interim responsibilities for Strategy.

JLR has also announced the appointment of John Beswick to the new role of Chief Transformation and Performance Officer,.

Mr Mardell said: “The transformation of the automotive sector is the greatest change in our industry in a century.

"Ensuring we have the right leaders, with the qualities and experience to deliver our modern luxury vision in the near, medium and long-term will ensure JLR’s future health and prosperity.

"I offer my warmest congratulations to Steve, Swarna and John on their appointments.”