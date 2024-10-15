Wombourne design agency recognised for outstanding commitment to the community

Creative agency TPSquared were awarded the Business Community Contribution Award at the South Staffordshire Council Awards.

Held at the Codsall Community Hub, the awards honoured businesses and individuals who have made a difference to the community whilst celebrating the successes of the last 50 years as a district council.

TPSquared were recognised as winners for their unrivalled contribution to the community. The agency is committed to making a significant, positive contribution to the communities they serve and actively support local people and community groups.

In addition, the agency has raised more than £6,300 for charities close to the hearts of colleagues and donated £50,000 worth of reading books to community organisations working with children aged between three and 12 years.

The award follows the announcement that TPSquared have been named finalists in 2024 Black Country Chamber of Commerce Awards in the small business of the year and consultancy and professional services categories.

Managing Director Carolyn Smith said: “We are extremely proud to have been recognised with this award. As a marketing agency we not only support good causes close to the hearts of our colleagues and community, but we want to inspire and support the next generation of creatives.”

Founded in 2019, TPSquared has grown to provide services for clients across the financial services, education, charity, manufacturing, construction and healthcare sectors.

In June, the marketeers were crowned Best Branding Agency at the Midlands Enterprise Awards 2024, hosted by SME News.

Proud to be based in the West Midlands, TPSquared is one of the founding members of the Creative Chain, a network of creative and digital agencies in the Black Country set up to increase collaboration and encourage organisations to keep their marketing and advertising spend local.