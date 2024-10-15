The LDC Top 50 most ambitious business leaders is created by investment partner LDC, part of Lloyds Banking Group, and in partnership with The Times.

In the top 50 is Alex Latham, founder of Oldbury-based Latham’s Security Doorsets, which is now one of the UK’s largest suppliers of steel security doors.

Nick Higginson, of Phoenix Health & Safety, in Cannock also features.

John Garner, Managing Partner at LDC, said: “It’s been seven years since we launched The LDC Top 50 and in that time we’ve had the privilege of meeting some truly remarkable people.

"Our business leaders for 2024 show relentless drive and determination in their growth ambitions, and I’d like to congratulate them on everything they’ve achieved so far.

"This is certainly not the end of their success and we can’t wait to see what the future holds.”