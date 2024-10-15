Thriving roadworks management firm moves to new Bromsgrove HQ

Traffic Safety & Management (TSM) worked with Worcestershire-based commercial property agency John Truslove to secure its new base at Fiji House on the Harris Business Park.

It marks a major transformation for the company, after almost a quarter of a century working with National Highways, local authorities, Blue Chip contractors and leading utilities to design and manage roadworks and traffic around essential projects, from filling potholes to major road schemes.

Martin Sheridan, who founded the business alongside fellow director Leigh Turbill in 2000, said the firm’s continuing growth led to a decision to separate its headquarters from its main depot at Kings Norton, enabling it to open two further depots in Gloucester and Aylesbury.

This is in addition to its sites in Rotherham, Nottingham and Alvechurch. Opening in Bromsgrove has aided one of their Social Value Objectives – local depots for local people – as it handles up to 80–100 projects a year.

Martin Sheridan said: “My fellow director and I started the business up 24 years ago this October and we are currently seeing month-on-month growth. A lot of this is because of the strong reputation we have built for managing roadworks, whether it is motorway lane closures or resurfacing on a country lane.

“We wanted to expand our number of branches across our core Midlands area, so we decided to separate our headquarters. Bromsgrove is ideally placed at the heart of the motorway network, so we started looking for offices here.

“We spotted Fiji House and got in touch with the team at John Truslove and they couldn’t have been more helpful. The premises are purpose-built as head offices, so completely fitted the bill, and John Truslove helped everything go very smoothly – even enabling us to get in a few weeks early to start settling in.”

Ian Parker, joint managing director at John Truslove, helped TSM secure a five-year lease on 2,090 sq ft of offices at Fiji House, at 9 The Courtyard in Stoke Prior, on the outskirts of Bromsgrove.

He said: “Yet again, Bromsgrove’s geography and ease of access to the motorway network – along with its large and varied portfolio of excellent commercial properties – has attracted a strong and growing company.

“The offices at Fiji House are ideal for a headquarters operation and we believe will put TSM on an even stronger footing to keep growing into the future. We are delighted to welcome them to the area.”

Legal advice to TSM was provided by solicitors at David Bunn & Co.