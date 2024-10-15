It means half of the six new units developed at Buntsford Gate by Malcolm and Douglas Clark have already secured tenants.

The Buntsford Business Centre, completed last year, is the swansong project for the brothers who have been redeveloping sites in the area for 60 years.

Ben Truslove, joint managing director at John Truslove, has secured industrial clutch and brake supplier Ortlinghaus UK Ltd as tenant of 3 Buntsford, a 2,164 sq ft unit that will be used as a distribution centre.

Ortlinghaus has taken the brand new unit on a five-year lease. John Truslove is marketing the units in collaboration with Westbridge Commercial.

Alongside 3 Buntsford, Units 1 and 5 have also been let, Unit 4 is under offer and there is strong interest in Unit 6.

Ben said: “These units are built to a very high standard, so it shouldn’t be surprising that they are attracting high quality businesses as tenants. Currently only units 2 and 6 remain available to be leased but there is very strong demand for good commercial property in this area at present.

“Units 2 provides 4,160 sq ft of warehouse space, while Unit 6 comprises a 2,110 sq ft workshop with 1,787 sq ft of mezzanine/office space.

“We are continuing to receive strong interest for the remaining units.”