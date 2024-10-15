FBC Manby Bowdler celebrates more success in legal rankings

Guy Birkett and Charlotte Clode, commercial litigation partners, retained top rankings and were joined by partner Susan Todhunter who was also named as a Leading Individual, the highest ranking a lawyer can achieve, in the world’s leading legal directory.

There was a first time ranking for Christopher Bate in the firm’s wills, trusts and probate team as he was named as a Next Generation Partner.

Angie Manley and Kimberly Mears from the contentious trusts & probate team as well as commercial litigation lawyer Elisabeth Glover also all retained rankings as Leading Associates.

Managing Partner Neil Lloyd said the anticipated Legal 500 rankings highlighted the excellence within the firm.

“So many of our fantastic lawyers received a mention in the Legal 500 2025 and to see new top spots and retained high ranking is testament to the excellent work delivered by these teams," he said.

“We are particularly delighted by the feedback provided by clients which is partly what the ranking is based on. They say our people are approachable, knowledgeable, pragmatic and importantly, good to work with. That’s the stellar service to clients we pride ourselves on.

“In total, more than 25 of our lawyers were highlighted in the 2025 rankings and it is great to see new names on the list too as we look to develop the strength and breadth of what we can offer clients as well as developing the careers of those working with us.”

Among the Midlands lawyers given a mention were litigation specialist Andrew Oranjuik, Gareth Ruddock, James Sage and Claire Bentick, from the corporate recovery and insolvency teams; Adam Wilson and Michael Portman-Hann, of the personal injury team and clinical negligence teams.

The firm’s wills, probate and trusts team were ranked strongly, with mentions for Kim Carr; Graham Fuller, Sara Simson, Christina Polychronakis and Deborah Beal.

FBC Manby Bowdler’s family law and agriculture and estates teams were ranked in the top tier by the high-profile law guide which also highlighted the ‘supportive, caring and extremely professional’ personal injury team jointly led by Susan Todhunter and Tim Gray in Wolverhampton.

Sarah Baugh and Tom Devey, partners in the agricultural and rural services team, and family law partner Anne Thomson were also ranked as leading individuals in their field. Planning specialist Suzanne Tucker ranked as Next Generation Partner, a new ranking from her previous Rising Star highlight last year.