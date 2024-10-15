The region’s rising stars, high performers, innovators and community champions will be honoured on November 21 with a glittering black-tie dinner and awards ceremony at University of Wolverhampton at the Halls.

Tickets for the big night are now on general sale via the Chamber website. Tables of 10 places will start at £1250 plus VAT, and can be purchased by visiting http://www.blackcountrychamber.co.uk/tickets

TV and radio sports broadcaster Amber Sandhu from Wolverhampton, who appears across BBC and Sky will compere and host the event. Amber will lead a night of entertainment including the presentation of awards across 14 categories.

Among those to secure finalist places are Bilston manufacturers Bowers & Jones, gas distribution company Cadent Gas, chartered accountants Jerroms, swim school Maverick, Penny Post Group Credit Union, creative agency TPSquared and web developers VOiD Applications.

Chamber of Commerce Events & Project Officer Marie Shuker said: “We cannot wait to recognise the innovative, impactful and resilient Black Country businesses at November’s awards evening.

“Our finalists have been announced and our category partners are visiting each finalist as we speak to make their final decision.

“Last year we had a complete sell out for the night and a long waiting list for tickets so please do not hesitate to book your place as we anticipate tickets will sell out fast.”

Sandwell Council and Walsall Council are this year’s overall award partners and category award partners include Halesowen College, Wolves Foundation, KMB Shipping, Midlands Air Ambulance Charity (donated by CK Systems Ltd), Lloyds Bank, GTG Training Forresters, Azets, Six Wands Accountants & Book Keepers, Daniel-Scott Recruitment, Sandwell College and University of Wolverhampton.

As the leading regional support agency for firms in the Black Country, the Chamber stages the annual awards as part of its drive to provide opportunities for businesses looking to grow, connect and be part of a thriving network.

Last November’s awards saw more than 500 guests gather to celebrate a range of winners.