Bilston manufacturer's £500,000 investment to help grow export business

Bilston-based Bowers & Jones has purchased a Doosan Puma VTR1216F large capacity vertical turning centre from Korea, which will support the growth of their North American sales of straightening rings which currently represents 50 per cent of their total sales.

The new machinery forms part of the company’s £1 million investment strategy to replace existing machines with new, more efficient, faster and accurate equipment and signifies the company’s biggest investment since the business was acquired by Jane Sommerville and Nicola Owen in 2020.

The high-power turning centre is designed to cut heavy, large diameter pieces of steel and the vertical design takes advantage of gravity which will reinforce stability and minimise inaccuracies during the cutting process.

The new machine will improve production efficiency and is anticipated to generate an 11 per cent increase in capacity.

Bowers & Jones Managing Director Jane Sommerville said: “The new machine represents our biggest investment since we acquired the business in 2020.

“We have had the Doosan Puma VTR in our sights for a while and excited to have been able to get the business to a point where we could purchase this and grow our export sales.

“As part of our strategy, since 2020 we have purchased one new machine each year which will assist us in achieving our objectives of increasing productivity, reducing maintenance costs, improving efficiency and growing capacity.

“As a business we strive for innovation, excellence and commitment to quality and the investment in new equipment demonstrates our industry leading expertise to customers.”