Staffordshire village tip services to temporarily resume - six months after closure

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Staffordshire County Council has announced some services at Wombourne Household Waste Recycling Centre (HWRC) will temporarily resume from Wednesday.

Two containers, one for plastic and another for cardboard, will be open at the Botterham Lane site on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10am to 3pm.

The tip, located on an old quarry, shut at the start of March for safety reasons after it experienced subsidence near to the former quarry face.

A sign outside the tip upon its closure in March

The local authority said the interim solution will run for eight weeks, with "adjustments made based on feedback".

It added that a contractor is set to carry out the needed repairs at the Botterham Lane tip, with further information to be announced "soon".

Simon Tagg, cabinet member for environment, infrastructure and climate change at Staffordshire County Council, said: "We have been working hard behind the scenes to find a practical solution for South Staffordshire residents needing somewhere to dispose of their household waste.

Pictures taken at the tip upon its closure in March

"I am very pleased that we have a plan in place to provide interim services while we work on the repairs.

"We are pulling out all the stops to reopen the Wombourne site, with resident and staff safety remaining our number one priority."

When the recycling centre was forced to close its doors in March, residents were tasked to travelling around 10 miles to their nearest tip, Bilbrook Recycling Centre on Pendeford Mill Lane in Codsall.

It partially reopened to residents before operations were halted again in June due to safety concerns.