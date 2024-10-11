Double delight for Richard Winterton Auctioneers as business and community heroes are honoured

The Beacon Awards, organised by Lichfield District Council, saw business owners and their teams gather with district ‘heroes’ and council representatives for a gala celebration at the National Memorial Arboretum.

The compere for the evening was Lichfield District Councillor Alex Farrell who welcomed the nominees and guests to the Aspects conference centre.

Best Start Up Business was Insightful Beginnings while the Best Micro Business award went to Hunnypot Cottage Bakery.

The Best Large Business was Lichfield Garrick Theatre and the Best Small Business winner was Richard Winterton Auctioneers.

The Customer Service Award also went to Richard Winterton Auctioneers while the Tourism Business Award was picked up by Lichfield Cathedral.

The Hospitality Business Award went to The George Hotel, Lichfield and the Commitment to the Environment winner was Lichfield Maize Maze.

The LDC Recognition Award winner was Hollies Guest House, the Community Hero ward went to Elaine Hutchings and the Charity or Social Enterprise Award winner was Fun Club Hub CIO.

Finally, the Inspirational Impact Award went to Sharon McCormick with Kathy Coe highly commended.

The Leader of Lichfield District Council, Councillor Doug Pullen, said: “I’d like to offer huge congratulations to all of the businesses and community heroes who received awards this year.

“The contribution they make to the Lichfield District is tremendous and the Beacon Awards is an opportunity to recognise their hard work, determination and creativity.

“A special thank you to the award judges, our sponsors Allen Brown Jewellery, Kind Consultancy and Lichfield & Tamworth Chamber of Commerce, to the National Memorial Arboretum and also the band Apollo Soul for the entertainment.”