Sama Investment Group submits plans for transformation of Birmingham site

The proposals will see the brownfield site which was previously Birmingham City Council’s office building redeveloped. This will be delivered across two landmark towers of 41-storeys and 48-storeys, on the edge of Lancaster Circus Queensway and Lawson Street.

Alongside careful design of the buildings, the finalised plans have also seen the addition of a pavilion to part of the site, which will act as a focal point for the development and will allow both residents and the public to circulate through the site more effectively.

This will further harness ambitions for 1 Lancaster Circus to act as a new gateway from the Gun Quarter and Jewellery Quarter into Birmingham City Centre, with extensive green, public open space and a pedestrian corridor central to the re-imagined destination.

Plans also include the delivery of a dynamic variety of amenities, including a gym, spa, cinema and active frontages which will create interest and activity at street level including commercial, or leisure uses.

Bilal Ahmed, Executive Chairman & Founder at Sama Investments, said: “Following a period of consultation, we’re delighted to submit plans for 1 Lancaster Circus. The proposals will transform an underutilised site to deliver a flagship scheme for the local area and city.

“The proposals will deliver a mixed-use scheme of residential and much-needed student accommodation and support the continued growth of nearby universities, including Aston and Birmingham City University. Our plans will also help re-establish this location as a destination, offering street-level community uses and green space for residents and the wider community to enjoy, alongside a pedestrian corridor that will connect parts of the city to this area – something that has further been enhanced through the addition of a pavilion to the final plans.

“We look forward to continuing our progress with the city and our partners to deliver 1 Lancaster Circus in the coming years.”