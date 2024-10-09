Plans put forward for new homes next to Sandwell pub

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The move would see two three-bed homes built on “redundant” overgrown land next to the Croft pub on the corner of Hydes Road and Chestnut Road, in Wednesbury.

A small part of the pub’s car park would be used to make way for the new homes at a loss of three spaces. The pub’s remaining 32-space car park would then be re-configured as part of the work for the semi-detached homes.

Red Oak Taverns bought the Wednesbury pub from Everards last year. The planning application said the pub would not be affected by the new homes and would improve the look of the street.

The site as it is currently in Chestnut Road, Wednesbury. Pic: Google Maps.

A statement included with the application said: “The Croft public house is a tenanted pub, which will remain fully operational during and after the erection of the proposed dwellings.

“The Croft and its beer garden will be retained as existing while minor reconfigurations to its car park are proposed. The development plot, located to the west of the pub, is currently redundant and has not been utilised for the pub business.

“The application therefore seeks to utilise and redevelop this parcel of redundant land ensuring the pub does not have to spend money on its upkeep and that capital receipt raised from the sale of the land can be reinvested into the pub business.

“The proposed development will ensure that the application site continues to provide a community facility for the local community, with its reconfigured car park. As such, the operation and economic viability of the pub will not be adversely affected following the proposed residential development on the underutilised land to the west of the pub.

“The total number of parking spaces associated with the pub will be reduced from 35 to 32, however, it has been confirmed that the proposed pub parking provision would be sufficient to accommodate the existing parking usage.”