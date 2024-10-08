Wolverhampton tech firm expands its horizons

Employing over 160 people and in its 32nd year, Tecman have recently announced its expansion into Europe with the launch of Tecman Deutschland GmbH. The small and growing team in Germany will be supported by the wider team in Wolverhampton.

Tecam, who offer Microsoft Dynamics 365 packages for businesses, have over 8000 successful projects under their belts so far and a combined experience of over 850 years, the opening of the Germany subsidiary will enable them to build upon this success within a new market.

Supporting organisations across manufacturing and distribution, Tecman’s customers include large enterprises such as Coca Cola, Mars and PepsiCo, plus numerous mid-sized businesses such as Border Biscuits, Bernard Matthews Frozen, Karndean Design Flooring and Victoria Carpets.

Liam Walton, sales and marketing director said: “Germany is home to a large collection of small and medium-sized businesses, which are the perfect match for Microsoft Dynamics 365!

"It's all about making business operations smoother and smarter and, because of this, we believe Germany is an excellent option for our expansion bringing incredible opportunities we cannot wait to get stuck into.

"As market leaders in ERP solutions for manufacturers and distributors in the UK, Tecman will focus specifically on food manufacturing and distribution in Germany as well as offering a fixed-price solution for Business Central.”

The company has also stated they strive to be a great employer and has been voted one of the UK’s best places to work. Investment in its employees, graduates, and diversity and inclusion policy, supports its moto: “happy employees, happy clients”.

To 'stay ahead of the curve' the company cultivates their own technical and business consultants, through their Academy, completing an intake of fourteen new graduates this year - ambitious young adults with a desire for a career in IT - from local universities. Tecman has taken-on 56 aspiring tech graduates since launching the Academy.

Tecman were recognised as one of the UK’s best workplaces by Great Place to Work in 2017, 2019, 2021-2024, as well as a Great Place to Work for Women in 2022-2023. In 2024, they ran a ‘Girls in Tech Day’ to encourage more women to consider a career in technology.

They are also proud members of ‘Women in Dynamics’, a programme geared towards promoting diversity and inclusion within the Dynamics Community.

More information about working for Tecman visit their website: www.tecman.co.uk