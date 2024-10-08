Oldbury headquartered business steps up net zero drive

Evolution Claims, which has built its reputation by using tech to handle claims for the UK’s top insurance brands, is partnering with Sustainable Advantage, which advises companies on their environmental, social and governance (ESG) journey, helping them embrace opportunities for strategic advantage.

Evolution Claims has appointed Sustainable Advantage, an external specialist carbon consultancy, to collate and verify data, calculate the company’s greenhouse gas emissions and advise on carbon reduction options to achieve a net zero balance between the amount of greenhouse gas it produces and the resulting amount removed from the atmosphere.

Sustainable Advantage has set the base year results having analysed data for January to December 2023, setting goals for the reduction of emissions by 2030 and 2045.

As well as monitoring purchased goods and services, the review has taken in fuel and energy related activities, waste, business travel and employee commuting.

Managing Director Russell Crewe said: “Evolution Claims realise that insurers and service providers have an integral role to play in helping society to be as resilient as possible to the impacts of climate change, so we are pleased to be working Sustainable Advantage to shape a greener future.

“We are committed to operating in a sustainable and responsible manner as part of our long-term success and are now keen to reduce our carbon footprint. Partnering with Sustainable Advantage we will continue to work diligently to reduce our footprint and advance our company’s sustainability.”

Ritchie Marshall​​​​, Client Services Director, added: “ESG is no longer a choice, it is a necessity. Both clients and investors expect it and here at Evolution Claims Management we are fully on board. Led by our ESG committee we have set up some fantastic company-wide objectives.”

Will Radford, Sustainability Consultant at Sustainable Advantage, said: “We are excited to work with Evolution Claims to start the journey to net zero. By working to our structured approach, Evolution Claims can be a responsible business and reduce their emissions to play their part in minimising the negative effects of climate change on the planet.”

The sustainability drive is the latest progress by Evolution, which delivers industry leading customer experience in claims management and building repairs for leading insurance brands. Privately owned since its 2016 launch and with a reputation for delivering transparent services for insurers, Evolution operates a fixed fee model whereby charges remain the same regardless of the repair value.

The business has stepped up people development by welcoming Sarah Kerr as Talent Development Manager and invested in management training for nine staff to enhance their skills, covered a range of topics including the different styles of management and the ways to lead successful teams.

After increasing its headcount to meet demand the national firm, headquartered in Oldbury, joined forces with Ambition HR, led by experienced people strategy and development specialist Liz Cullis, earlier this year to boost engagement for its growing workforce.