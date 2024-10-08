New West Midlands club will offer property investors expert advice

Dozens of people from across the Midlands attended the first Investor Club event, staged by Centrick Invest at the company’s state-of-the-art property training and development academy in the city centre.

Host Andy Butts, Centrick Invest’s new homes and investments director, was joined by experts in property management, conveyancing, finance and interior design who discussed the process of investing in residential buy-to-let properties.

He said: “Our new and exclusive Investor Club gives you a leg up when it comes to investing in the UK property market. We understand that finding the best investment opportunities can be time consuming, connecting with peers and experts can be hard to fit into your lifestyle, and life can get in the way of you reaching your investment goals.

“That’s why we are launching an exclusive community for new and seasoned property investors with a host of benefits that are set to transform your property portfolio, no matter what stage in your journey you are at.”

During the event, Centrick Invest presented outstanding UK residential property investment opportunities to potential buyers seeking to explore bricks and mortar investments. They included apartment developments such as Emerald Court and Cooper Gate in Birmingham, and Osborne Yard in Manchester.

Utilising its significant expertise in the residential sector, Centrick Invest pinpoints developers and developments with robust returns - carefully assessing the development alongside the professional team, funding, track record and an extensive set of additional parameters prior to engagement.

Companies offering advice at the event included Brick Management, Setfords Solicitors, Kingsley Interiors and Visionary Finance. Centrick Invest supports investors throughout their property investment journey with open, transparent processes and one on one support where needed.

Member benefits include comprehensive support and expert advice, preferential rates, access to off-market opportunities, mortgage and tax advice, along with networking opportunities and masterclasses. In October, the club will stage two Saturday morning training sessions followed by a post-Budget webinar in November.

Andy added: “Property investment is an important part of a well-rounded portfolio and is our area of expertise. Our remarkable track record based on expert knowledge and extensive due diligence is something we are extremely proud of. Those that join our Investor Club will have access to a huge amount of expert knowledge and exciting investment opportunities.”

Centrick Invest was recently appointed to the panel of global wealth management giant St. James’s Place as an official partner. It will present the very best, high quality, property investment opportunities to the company’s audiences in Hong Kong and Singapore.

Birmingham-based Centrick, which also has UK offices in London, Manchester, Sheffield, Gerrards Cross and Fareham as well as long term presence in both Hong Kong and Singapore, has grown consistently since its inception by successfully prioritising innovation, expertise, and building trusted relationships with its clients to deliver high quality service and results. First opening its doors in 2005, Centrick delivers an exceptional range of property solutions across the UK, managing over 26,500 homes nationally and caring for over £4 billion in client assets. Visit www.centrickinvest.com for more information.