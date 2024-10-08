Leading Midlands property figure retires from Bromwich Hardy

Charles Smith, who has been a consultant at commercial agents Bromwich Hardy in Coventry, was formerly managing director of Boston Fieldgate and merged the business into Bromwich Hardy, remaining as a consultant working with existing and new clients.

His career began in Birmingham in 1976 at Cartwright Holt in Coventry, and his CV includes time at Stanbury & Brown, Connell Wilson, Lambert Smith Hampton (LSH) and Knight Frank before setting up Boston Fieldgate in 1999.

He was appointed managing director of the Kenilworth-based commercial property practice in 2015.

Tom Bromwich, founder and director of Bromwich Hardy, said: “Charles’ wisdom and knowledge of the Midlands regional property market has been such a boon to all of us at Bromwich Hardy.

“His experience comes not only from his career in property, but also the many leading roles he has taken in several organisations over the years.”

He has in the past been a director and interim CEO of Birmingham Forward, a founding board member of the Birmingham City Centre Partnership, chair of the City Centre Living Forum and, closer to home, vice chair of the Kenilworth Town Centre Partnership.

His CSR CV also includes time as regional chair of the British Lung Foundation from 1996-1999, and he was chair of Coventry Three Spires Round Table in the mid ‘80s.

Mr Smith said: “I shall be 70 next year and while I have enjoyed my career in commercial property immensely and made many friends among my professional colleagues, I decided it was time to call it a day.

“I have very much enjoyed working with the team at Bromwich Hardy and would like to place on record my thanks to Tom Bromwich for enabling me to continue as a consultant with them in recent years.”

Tom added: “We wish Charles well in retirement, and he will now have more time to pursue his interests in walking, golf and property renovations.”