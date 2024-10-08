Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Number 7A High Street in Kings Heath, will have a guide price of £200,000 plus in the livestreamed event later this month.

Ian Tudor, commercial auction director at Bond Wolfe, explained that competitive bids were expected for the lot because of the suburb’s popularity, with the added benefit of the new Kings Heath Railway Station opening next year.

7A High Street in Kings Heath

Mr Tudor said: “This is currently a vacant property that used to host the former Siam restaurant downstairs, with four-bedroomed living accommodation over first and second floors.

“The attractive, three-storey and mid-terraced freehold property is located on the popular and busy Kings Head High Street.

“The main restaurant area, small bar, inner lobby with access to a large cellar, kitchen and washing area is downstairs.

“The upper floors provide spacious living accommodation, with a landing, large lounge, kitchen, bathroom and two bedrooms on the first floor, and two further bedrooms and a bathroom on the second floor.

“The property benefits from a gas fired central heating system and there is a rear brick yard area with a pleasant stepped terraced that would suit outdoor seating.

“We consider the property to occupy an excellent location for a variety of alternative uses, including a continuation of a restaurant, bar, cafe, retail and offices, subject to any planning consents.”

The property lies next to the popular Station Pub and Bridge House, a new development of one and two bedroom luxury apartments due to be completed in 2025.

The auction is due to start at 8.30am on Thursday, October 24.

For more details and to register to bid visit bondwolfe.com/auctions/properties