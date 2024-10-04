What Cannock parcel centre looks like almost five months on from devastating fire
It has been almost five months since a devastating fire tore through a parcel centre – here is what the site looks like now.
Super Smart Service in Cley Road, Norton Canes, Cannock went up in flames on May 9.
Fire crews were called after people spotted fire coming from the building at around 6.15am.
Roads were closed as firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze, which took them more than 24 hours.
All nearby businesses were evacuated and residents were urged to close their doors and windows.