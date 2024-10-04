Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Super Smart Service in Cley Road, Norton Canes, Cannock went up in flames on May 9.

Fire crews were called after people spotted fire coming from the building at around 6.15am.

New pictures show what the site looks like almost five months on from the fire

Roads were closed as firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze, which took them more than 24 hours.

All nearby businesses were evacuated and residents were urged to close their doors and windows.