Smethwick Aldi reopens with new look after almost seven month wait

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The supermarket on Bearwood Road welcomed customers through its doors again on Thursday morning, following a "significant" makeover.

The store closed for the refurbishment on March 17, with bosses promising a bigger and brighter look.

Staff at the Bearwood Road Aldi welcomed customers through the doors again on Thursday. Picture: Richard Grange/UNP (United National Photographers).

Shoppers visiting the new-look shop can expect to find an improved layout, with more space and clearer signs.

Fresh bread and cakes have been moved to the last aisle in the shop, preventing them from getting squashed in trolleys, while new freezers have been installed to make browsing easier for customers.

Happy shoppers Jas and Bal Malhi came to the store on opening day. Photo: Richard Grange/ UNP (United National Photographers).

The extension of the store has created 11 new jobs, with recruitment still ongoing.

Store manager Roya Djalilian said: “The team and I are really looking forward to welcoming back some familiar faces as well as new customers and supplying our local community with the everyday amazing products we have available.

The Aldi store offers a new and improved layout for customers. Photo: Richard Grange/ UNP (United National Photographers).

"Hopefully the new-look store will make shopping at Aldi Bearwood that bit easier and more comfortable."

The supermarket will open between 8am and 10pm on Monday to Saturday and 10am to 4pm on Sundays.