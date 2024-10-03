Events aim to bring a boost for South Staffordshire retailers

A series of free workshops to support people in in Codsall, Kinver, Penkridge, Womborne and Brewood has been announced as part of an extension of the successful ‘High Street Boost’ campaign recently launched by Stafford Borough Council in partnership with leading consultancy Good2Great, who have retail sector experience across the Midlands.

“We are excited that the programme has been taken up by South Staffordshire Council and are looking forward to extending our support into the district,” said Sally Themans of Good2Great.

“Five events will be hosted in October and November for independent retailers and businesses, covering everything from digital marketing strategies to customer and community engagement techniques, sales, window dressing, marketing and administration.

“It is a great opportunity for people to attend some dynamic interactive workshops designed to transform their business, enhance their operations, attract more customers and increase profitability.”

The training has been compiled with Carmel Allen, managing director of Tate and formerly creative director for brands such as Heal’s, the Conran Shop and Linley and was named ‘Retailer of the Year’ by Homes and Gardens magazine. Workshop participants will be able to hear directly from Carmel and tap into her expertise on subjects such as social media, reputation management, signage and merchandising.

Good2Great will also offer a programme of one-to-one support ensuring retailers get targeted assistance at their business premises.

“There has been a great response to this initiative in Stafford and we are confident of success in South Staffs. Our mentors have all run their own businesses and offer real world experience, many having gained expertise in large well known High Street brands and have been selected due to their proven track records,” Sally added.

The events will be held from 5.30pm until 7pm at The Crown Joules in Codsall on Thursday, October 10; in Penkridge on Wednesday, October 16 at the Haling Dene Centre; at the Edward Marsh Centre in Kinver on Monday, November 4; The Oakley Arms in Brewood on Thursday, November 7; and at Wombourne Civic Centre on Wednesday, November 13.

Places are limited to 20 businesses per event and places can be booked at https://good-2-great-8499938.hs-sites.com/southstaffshighstreetboost

Councillor Mark Evans, South Staffordshire Council’s Cabinet Member for Planning and Enterprise Services, said: “We are keen to help keep our villages as thriving centres for residents and visitors and so it is important to support our new and existing businesses. This High Street Boost programme shows our ambition to do just that across the district.”

The retail initiative, funded by the government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund, is one part of a dedicated programme being rolled out to help support South Staffordshire’s village centre businesses. Other initiatives include a shop front grant fund, good food and drink guide and destination marketing campaign.