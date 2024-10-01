Woodbourne Group will start with the £9 million redevelopment of a 1.03-acre site at Pedmore Road, Brierley Hill, Dudley.

Tani Dulay, CEO of Woodbourne Group, said: “We are pleased to have secured planning permission for a premium self-storage facility in Brierley Hill, marking our entry into the self-storage sector.”

A 31,750 sq ft industrial building will be repurposed to create a new 50,000 sq ft self-storage facility, bringing investment to the area and generating new employment opportunities. The development will involve recladding, reroofing, and reconfiguring the entrances to suit the requirements of a modern self-storage unit.

Located on Pedmore Road, Dudley, along the A4036, the site is currently used as a factory producing butt-weld pipe fittings.

Woodbourne Group will revitalise the building's frontage and modify the scale and number of entrances. The site lies just to the north of the Level Street and Hurst Lane Road junction with Pedmore Road (A4036). It is directly to the west side of Pedmore Road in a highly prominent position in an established long-standing industrial area which benefits from a traffic count of over 50,000 daily vehicles.

It is in a prime location for commercial uses with the added benefit of its immediate proximity to one of greater Birmingham’s principal retail and leisure destinations, Merry Hill Shopping Centre Nearby industrial and trade estates include Sterling Park, Enterprise Trading Estate, Peartree Lane, Narrowboat Way and Navigation Drive.

Cushman & Wakefield is advising Woodbourne Group on its self-storage pipeline. Associate partner Steffan Morgan said: “The consented scheme provides an excellent opportunity to develop the property into a self-storage facility. Conversion opportunities in prominent locations are highly sought after in the undersupplied self-storage market and help deliver much-needed volume.”