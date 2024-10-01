New hotel near Dudley town centre approved as police concerns are dismissed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The building, on Priory Road, Dudley will become a six-bedroom hotel after council officers concluded it would have no adverse effect on people living in the surrounding area.

The building will have four first-floor bedrooms and the ground floor will add an extra two bedrooms and a dining room.

Permission to build a single story extension to house a new office was also granted, every bedroom will have its own bathroom.

In a report on the application, planning officers said: “Concerns were raised regarding the proposed change of use and requirement for parking.

“On assessment of the application, it is noted that a car parking layout has been submitted that indicates that five dedicated off-street parking spaces for visitors would be provided on site.

“Whilst this is still considered to be a shortfall of one space per number of proposed rooms, it is considered that there is access to two dedicated on-street parking spaces immediately outside the application site.”

The Priory Road house in Dudley set to become a hotel. Photo: Google

Officers also dismissed fears from West Midlands Police regarding the operation and management of the hotel after the submission of an operational plan by the applicant.

The plan says the hotel will be staffed around the clock, CCTV will be installed and guests will only be allowed to stay for a maximum of four weeks.

Planners have also approved the conversion of an office and warehouse in Halesowen into an off-licence and flat.

The premises, in New John Street, had been the subject of a long-running application following initial proposals to turn the first floor into a house of multiple occupation.

The proposal attracted objections including from the police and now mayor of Dudley, Councillor Hilary Bills.

After revisions by the applicant, the building will now be used for retail and warehousing while the residential premises upstairs will be used only by staff working in the unit and not let or sold independently.