Midland Bearings expands HVAC expertise

The supplier of bearings and essential industrial components said the new line offers a combination of precision, low noise operation, and affordability.

With Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) systems coming in all shapes and sizes, the business said the new bearings are designed to cater to some of the most common systems used in both domestic and commercial installations.

“We understand the critical role bearings play in ensuring smooth and efficient operation of HVAC systems,” said Phil Chesworth, Managing Director at Midland Bearings.

“Our new FK bearings are designed to meet the demanding needs of the HVAC industry, offering exceptional performance at a competitive price point. We are constantly trying to bring new products to our website that our customers can make good use of, and we’re very happy to introduce this range of HVAC bearings.”

Out of their centrally located warehouse in the Midlands, Midland Bearings stocks a huge variety of products that gets shipped to customers across the UK and Europe.

Alongside this new range of bearings, the company also stock agricultural bearings, miniature bearings, and stainless steel ball bearings.

This wide variety of products has made them a go-to in the industry.

“We’ve worked hard to create a good reputation for ourselves in the industry, and I think we’ve been so successful because we know our customers so well," Phil added.

"Our customers trust us to provide a range of high-quality products, offer speedy shipping, and offer competitive pricing. This new range of bearings is just further proof of our longstanding commitment to our industry.”