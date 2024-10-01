Finning Apprenticeship Academy scores good Ofsted rating

Not only does its UK Apprenticeship Academy boast a 100 per cent retention rate – meaning all students over the last two years have gone on to employment with the company – but it has now also achieved a “good” Ofsted rating.

Finning launched its apprenticeship academy at its Cannock UK headquarters in 2007. This was an unusual step at the time, as most businesses take on apprentices in the role of employer, while an educational institution, usually a College of Further Education delivers the academic learning and administers the qualification. But the decision quickly started to return real business benefits.

The academy was inspected by Ofsted in July this year, receiving highly positive feedback on the state-of-the-art learning environment, a culture of inclusivity and the enjoyment apprentices find in their courses. Inspectors also noted how effective communication between instructors and line managers helped apprentices to improve, and how students with additional needs achieved as well as their peers.

Academy manager Craig Smallman said the rating reflects the importance Finning has placed on the scheme and the impact it has had both for apprentices and the business.

“By keeping the whole apprenticeship program in-house, we can deliver academic learning in the best way to prepare our students for a career with us – enthusing people about engineering and addressing the ongoing skills shortages the industry faces.

“The results from Ofsted speak for themselves. The national retention figure for apprenticeship employers is around 56 per cent, but at Finning we’ve retained all but one of our apprentices over the last two years who have gone on to secure a job with us. It’s a fantastic endorsement of the talented people we have working here and the focus we place on supporting them.”

With the programme now in its 18th year, its positive influence can be seen right across the company. Academy graduates now fulfil a variety of management positions in both engineering and non-engineering roles. This includes

Craig, who himself started his career with Finning as an apprentice, and is particularly proud of how the scheme has fostered wider diversity and inclusion: “Diversity and inclusion is an area where we see a real opportunity for the academy to contribute to the wider organization and the industry. We have measures in place to recruit and support a diverse cohort and it was great to see that recognised in the Ofsted report. Over the next few years, we plan to double in size and this year’s intake will be the biggest ever. The ages of our current students range from 16 to 53, we are a disability confident employer, one in six of our apprentices are female and we would like it to be more. Finning is an amazing place to work with opportunities to travel all over the world and work with great people. We have sites right across the UK and Ireland so whoever and wherever you are, if you would like to work with these amazing machines, we would love to hear from you.”