The best businesses from across the Black Country region will be celebrated on November 21 with a glittering black-tie dinner and awards ceremony at University of Wolverhampton at the Halls.

Among those to secure finalist places are Bilston manufacturers Bowers & Jones, who feature in three categories, followed by gas distribution company Cadent Gas, chartered accountants Jerroms, swim school Maverick, Penny Post Group Credit Union, creative agency TPSquared and web developers VOiD Applications, who are all up for two awards each.

Black Country Chamber of Commerce CEO Sarah Moorhouse said: “We received a huge number of inspiring submissions this year, highlighting the breadth of innovation, determination and talent we have across our region. Congratulations to all of our finalists and we look forward to celebrating with you all on November 21.”

Last November’s awards saw more than 500 guests gather to celebrate a range of winners.

Compere and host for this year's event will be TV and radio sports broadcaster Amber Sandhu from Wolverhampton.

The full 2024 list of finalists is:

Business in the Community, in partnership with Halesowen College: Arrive Alive, Wolves Foundation, Cadent Gas

Employer of the Year, in partnership with Wolves Foundation: Maped Helix, Black Country Living Museum, Jerroms

International Trade, in partnership with KMB Shipping Group: Exol Lubricants, Fortress Safety, Bowers & Jones Ltd

Manufacturing and Engineering, in partnership with CKCA: Jorhan Industries, Bowers & Jones Ltd

Consultancy and Professional Services, in partnership with GTG Training: VOiD Applications, TPSquared, Jerroms

Science, Technology and Innovation, in partnership with Forresters: Fabory, Tomato Energy, Cadent Gas

Young Employee or Apprentice of the Year, in partnership with Sandwell College: Dreamland, Weatherite Air Conditioning, The Early Years Company

Small Business of the Year, in partnership with 6 Wands: VOiD Applications, MoRServ, TPSquared

Start up of the Year, in partnership with Daniel Scott Recruitment: iBiotech, Maverick Mutts, Virtus Brands

Family Business of the Year, in partnership with Azets: Nickolls & Perks Ltd, Walsh Funerals & Memorials, Maverick Sport Ltd

Business in Schools Award, in partnership with University of Wolverhampton: HMB Training Services, Tecman, BlackRook Academy

Not for Profit Organisation: Penny Post Credit Union, Black Country Women's Aid, The Way Youth Zone

Apprentice Employer of the Year, in partnership with Lloyds Bank: Interclass PLC, Penny Post Group Credit Union

Business of the Year: Azets, Forkers Ltd, Bowers & Jones Ltd