Council to spend £22k to upgrade CCTV in Rugeley town centre

The move will save the authority money each year as well as future-proofing the service, members of Cannock Chase Council’s cabinet heard at their latest meeting.

The council manages, maintains and monitors 98 CCTV public space surveillance cameras across the district, including cameras located within Rugeley town centre.

Thirteen of these currently operate on BT circuits, but the existing circuits are “an unsupported, end of life product”, a report to the cabinet said.

Rugeley town centre. Photo: Google

It added: “The decommissioning of 13 BT circuits and conversion to wireless transmission would present a saving of £12,526.09 per annum, in perpetuity, based on current rates. All of these circuits in Rugeley have been identified as being suitable for wireless conversion.

“CCTV is an effective tool that has been statistically proven to improve community safety. Studies demonstrate CCTV reduces overall actual crime by 13 per cent, with the reduction in perception/fear of crime likely to be far higher than this figure.”

Councillor David Williams, portfolio leader for health and wellbeing, described the upgrade as “win win situation”. He added: “The conversion will mean we have more reliable technology at a reduced rate.

“The council is dedicated to ensuring that its CCTV network continues to support community safety while providing cost-efficient and technologically advanced solutions. This will result in savings and future-proof the service.

“BT are increasing the cost of old circuitry by 100 per cent next year, so this will result in a saving of £25,000 per annum. Cannock and Chadsmoor have already benefited from this and we will roll it out to Hednesford next year.”

Council leader Tony Johnson said: “This is great news, it is improving public safety. I am aware there have been issues with trees in Brook Square that sometimes limit the coverage, but I have been informed work will be undertaken to help minimise the tree cover.”