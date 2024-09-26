Peaky Blinders-themed bar in Dudley ceases trading

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Office Bar and Restaurant which serves The Station Hotel on Castle Hill ceased trading last month, the hotel confirmed, but refurbishment works are underway.

The themed bar held a monthly 'Pesky Blinders' event where customers would dress up for a 1920s style night out.

Owner of The Office Tony McKeon and Archie Dubrov

It was opened just three years ago, August 2021, by businessman and Peaky Blinders fan Tony McKeon who invited the Express & Star to have a sneak peek at the £250,000 project before it opened its doors to the public.

Tony said the pub was about the 'real Peaky Blinders' rather than the TV series – Paintings from the official Peaky Blinders Artist Jon Jones were hung on the walls, and the menu featured some traditional dishes like faggots and peas and balti curries.

The Station Hotel, which opened in 1898, has been visited by some famous faces over the years including Laurel and Hardy on their 1947 theatre tour, Bob Hope, Bing Crosby, George Formby and Tommy Cooper, who performed at the old Dudley Hippodrome.

Owner Tony McKeon

The two-star hotel has also been dubbed one of the most haunted in the country, making a feature on the paranormal TV series Most Haunted in 2003.

Management shared the news of the closure in a Facebook post, saying: "The Office Bar & Restaurant has ceased trading from the 5th August so will not be returning to The Station Hotel. Refurbishment works are being carried out but disruption to guests will be kept to a minimum. Keep an eye out for updates of what the new area will be becoming!"

The hotel was sold in 2021 at an undisclosed price after a being listed for £1.25million.

Commercial property agents Knight Frank said the 38-bedroom hotel had been on the market for a couple of months before the sale.