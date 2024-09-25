Wolverhampton Business Week continues with more insightful events

All week, free events have been held to provide businesses of all shapes and sizes, including Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), entrepreneurs and sole traders with the tools, knowledge and networks needed to thrive.

The events culminate in the Annual Wolverhampton Business Breakfast on Friday, which will put ‘economic growth through housing’ in the spotlight.

On Thursday, September 26, there will be a Women Entrepreneurs Masterclass. This is an opportunity to hear inspiring life stories from successful female entrepreneurs who will share their experiences, challenges they have overcome, and key points on how to build thriving businesses.

And on Friday is the Africa Business Forum Wolverhampton, an event designed to empower African businesses and communities to thrive and unlock opportunities in innovation, entrepreneurship, SME growth and investment.

Councillor Chris Burden, City of Wolverhampton Council Cabinet Member for City Development, Jobs and Skills, said: “These events are designed to help businesses of all sizes capitalise on the opportunities available in our city and benefit from the experience, knowledge and support of others who are flourishing.

“The annual Business Week programme exemplifies the power of collaboration in driving our local economy forward.

“Wolverhampton's pro-business stance is not just attracting new investment but also fuelling business expansion, creating thousands of jobs, and ensuring the best possible outcomes for our residents and businesses alike.”

For details of how to register for events visit www.investwolverhampton.com/business-week.