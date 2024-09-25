Wesleyan partners with Be.EV to deliver first EV charging hub

Wesleyan Assurance Society is ‘charging the future’ of its UK commercial property portfolio, after teaming up with Be.EV.

Visitors to the Wesleyan-owned Gallagher Retail Park will benefit from the brand-new 16-bay ultra-rapid charging hub.

The site, which will be launched in November 2024, will be the largest ultra-rapid charging hub on any retail park in this part of the West Midlands conurbation.

Be.EV specialises in delivering ultra-rapid charging hubs that can charge a typical EV battery from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in under 20 minutes.

Asif Ghafoor, CEO at Be.EV said: “Wesleyan is a long-established mutual with over 180 years of history. We are delighted that they’ve chosen us to install state-of-the-art EV charging infrastructure at this key site. It forms a core part of our strategy, as we look to expand on our market-leading position in the North West and create a national portfolio.

“We have extensive experience installing and maintaining chargers at retail parks in and around Greater Manchester, which not only serve the local community but also boost retailer income through increased footfall. We’re confident we’ll be able to do the same at Wednesbury and hopefully this partnership will lead to development of more EV hubs for Wesleyan in the UK.

“Our aim is to provide the best customer experience possible when charging, and we can’t wait to do this with such a respected real estate investor at what will be the largest ultra-rapid charging hub in the region.”

Mitchell Spencer, Property Asset Manager at Wesleyan, said: “When we bought the retail unit in 2023, we had a vision from the start to enhance it by offering add-on sustainable and beneficial amenities for all who visit, and we very much had in mind the fact it was so close to a busy motorway network.

“The addition of the EV charging facility will no doubt be a welcome pit stop for electric car drivers visiting the retail park, and more importantly, supports the electric car movement across the UK.”