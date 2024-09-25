GE Vernova announces expansion of Stafford facilities with plans set to create 600 jobs across UK

GE Vernova has expanded its state-of-the-art facilities in Stafford, with the aim of supporting the fast-growing demand for High-Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) transmission systems which will help power renewable energy projects throughout Europe, Asia and North America, while also supporting the UK’s energy transition.

The expansion by the energy equipment manufacturing and services company has focused on two key sites at its Electrification Systems’ Grid Solutions business in Stafford – the HVDC facility at Redhill and Stafford Transformer facility at Lichfield Road.

Philippe Piron, CEO of GE Vernova’s Electrification Systems business, said: "By expanding our Stafford operations, we are strengthening our ability to support the energy transition in the UK and the rest of the world and creating new jobs as a result."

The state-of-the-art facility

"Helping our customers deliver sustainable, affordable, and reliable energy to people worldwide is central to GE Vernova’s mission."

The expansion marks GE Vernova’s second major round of investment in its Stafford site.

In 2018, the company constructed one of the world’s most advanced HVDC valve test facilities and a control system testing facility, which now supports large-scale testing and validation of HVDC systems for projects across Europe and beyond.

As part of this expansion, GE Vernova’s Grid Solutions business expects to have created around 600 new jobs in the UK from 2023 to the end of 2025, including hundreds of engineers and skilled craftsmen to support the assembly and testing of the valves.

GE Vernova operates three manufacturing sites in Stafford. In addition to the HVDC site and the Transformer site, the UK’s only large-scale grid manufacturing facility, it also has a Grid Automation site at Redhill.