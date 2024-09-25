‘Condemned’ former Wolverhampton church set to be demolished for new houses

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The empty former Fordhouses Methodist Church off Stafford Road, would be knocked down and replaced with nine two-and-three-bed homes if a planning application is approved by Wolverhampton Council.

The church closed in March 2020 because of falling congregation numbers and has been empty since.

The 90-year-old building has since been condemned by the council, according to the application by Birmingham-based developer Meronford, after its roof collapsed exposing asbestos.

The building sold for £205,000 last year. An enquiry over building 13 homes and flats on the land was met unenthusiastically by Wolverhampton’s planners when it was put forward last year. The council said the scale of the plans would be 'too intensive' for the area and bemoaned the loss of a community facility.

The former Fordhouses Methodist Church, Stafford Road, Wolverhampton. Pic: Google Maps

The revised plans were 'in keeping with the character of the area' according to Meronford and it was 'uneconomic' for the church to have stayed open or re-open.

A statement included with the application said: “The existing site is currently in a semi-derelict state having ceased functioning as a methodist church over four years ago. The building is now condemned as unsafe by the council following a partial roof collapse.

“The proposal is to repurpose this derelict site to provide low to mid-range housing with a social mix of two-and-three bedroom semi-detached and terraced dwellings.

“Overall the repurposing of this site for residential development is considered the most appropriate reuse of this vacant brownfield site.

“It represents the opportunity to provide a windfall site with a scheme of architectural merit whilst assisting the city to meet its housing supply commitments.”