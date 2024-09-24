Planned masterplan for regeneration scheme in Wolverhampton to be revealed over the coming weeks

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Wolverhampton Council and ECF – a joint venture between Homes England, Legal & General, and Muse – will unveil the plans for City Centre West at a series of engagement events.

As well as delivering up to 1,000 new homes, including affordable homes, it will showcase options for phase one of the scheme, an enhanced Market Square with green spaces.

There will be opportunities for new shops, cafes, and restaurants to be included, with potential for outdoor seating.

Councillor Chris Burden, cabinet member for city development, jobs, and skills, at Wolverhampton Council, said: “The proposed masterplan is the result of significant collaboration between ECF and the council, but also residents who have offered their perspectives on the opportunities ahead.

“City Centre West is an opportunity to put people at the heart of the city with new homes, shops, cafes or restaurants. The vision and masterplan could be truly transformational for Wolverhampton, so I encourage people to continue to engage and share their views.”

A computer generated image of what Market Square could look like

The Council and ECF have entered into a Development Agreement to bring forward proposals for City Centre West, which features prominently in the Wolverhampton Investment Prospectus and the City Centre Local Area Action Plan.

Sessions, where residents will be able to view the masterplan in detail and ask questions of the team, have also been arranged for Saturdayfrom 1pm to 4pm at The Way Youth Centre, School Street and Wednesday, October 2, from 12 to 7pm at Urban Room, 18 Queen Square.

Basit Ali, development director – Midlands at Muse, development partner in ECF, added: “Our initial engagement sessions in July were extremely helpful as we finalised our masterplan and vision.

“We heard very clearly that people wanted something which attracts people into the city centre and creates a vibrant and exciting place to spend time. That feedback has helped steer and guide our approach.

“By delivering new homes at a transformational scale, and curating a new city centre neighbourhood, we can boost the economy and create real opportunity for established and new communities.”