New book for property investors and landlords published by lettings agent

HOME: The Ultimate Guide for Landlords has been written by James Gwynne, a lettings manager at Nicol & Co, which has offices in Droitwich, Malvern and Worcester.

James was born in Worcester and has 12 years’ experience in the lettings sector, having worked for agencies in London, Cheltenham and Hereford before joining Nicol & Co.

James Gwynne

The 32-year-old has since played a big part in helping Nicol & Co achieve its Gold for Sales and Lettings in the Best Estate Agents Guide 2024 awards.

He said: “My new book is aimed at providing a useful and easy to digest guide for landlords.

“The title is a play on the word ‘home’, which itself is defined in the Oxford English Dictionary as ‘the place where one lives permanently, especially as a member of a family or household’.

“But in my title, I capitalise the word ‘home’ to create the acronym ‘HOME’, with the letters representing the four sections of the book.

“These are H for Homework, O for Obtain, M for Management and E for Evaluate, the cycle of step-by-step events for those investing in or handling their investment to rent properties in the right way.

“The book provides guidance for readers who are looking to invest in property in the UK using traditional methods, capturing the meandering legislative changes and navigating the ups and downs in the market.

“It outlines both how to earn an income but also how to provide a healthy, safe space for people to live in and, above all else, tackles those questions that everyone wants the answers for in an ever-changing housing market.

“My book is a great read for anyone considering investing in property, or for those who have happened to fall upon this option, helping them to plan, purchase, maintain and map out their investment and its future potential.”

Matt Nicol, managing director of Nicol & Co, added: “They always say to hire people who are smarter than you, and when it comes to lettings there is no one better than James.

“I’m so proud of him and the commitment he’s put in to writing a book that provides such perfect guidance for any landlord. Having read it twice myself, I’d recommend you grab a copy!”

The book is 137 pages long and, for a limited time, the Kindle edition of the book is available on Amazon for only £0.99 (usual price £10.99).

The paperback version is also available starting at £10.99.

Copies can be bought at nicolandco.co.uk/looking-for-a-comprehensive-guide-for-landlords/.