Hortons moves to new headquarters

The firm, which was founded in West Bromwich in the 1890,s has taken part of the first floor suite at Fifteen Colmore Row, a recently refurbished Grade A office building which it owns and manages.

Hortons has relocated from Latham House on Paradise Street, which it sold to Birmingham Voluntary Service Council last year.

Fifteen Colmore Row offers five floors of modern office space, with a range of onsite amenities including a new business lounge, roof terrace, secure bicycle parking, and a refurbished reception area.

The building is home to occupiers including Fisher German, Cundalls, RLB and Pasture Restaurant Group, which recently opened a 7,000 sq ft venue on the ground floor – its biggest restaurant to date.

A new first floor ‘plug and play’ office suite of around1,400 sq ft is available to let from October.

Steve Benson, chief executive of Hortons, said: “We have invested in the upgrade of Fifteen Colmore Row to create a flexible, high quality office environment that caters to the needs of a modern workforce. The building benefits from an excellent location in the heart of Birmingham’s city centre and is a perfect fit for our business.”